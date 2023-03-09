Menu

Crime

Man hit by truck while trying to stop theft at Edmonton construction site

By Stephanie Swensrude Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 1:29 pm
Edmonton police investigate after a man was hit by a truck that was in the middle of being stolen. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigate after a man was hit by a truck that was in the middle of being stolen. Global News
A man was hit by a truck as he tried to stop it from being stolen in south Edmonton Wednesday, according to Edmonton police.

Police said a construction crew was working in the area of 55 Avenue and Calgary Trail at about 12:45 p.m. when a man walked up and stole a truck.

When a construction worker in his 30s tried to stop the theft, he was reportedly hit by the truck, which was then driven away.

EPS said it is investigating the theft.

Alberta Health Services said the worker was taken to hospital by EMS in stable condition.

