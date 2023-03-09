Menu

Health

KFL&A Public Health warns of toxic drug supply

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 1:47 pm
KFL&A Public Health sign. View image in full screen
KFL&A Public Health sign. Global News
KFL&A Public Health has released an alert to caution residents about an increased detection of xylazine and benzodiazepines in Ontario’s unregulated drug supply.

It says the alert is in response to a notification recently given by the chief medical officer of health and chief coroner to public health units throughout Ontario.

Both xylazine, a highly toxic animal tranquillizer, and benzodiazepines are potent sedatives that may contribute to an increased risk of drug poisoning and death when using drugs from the unregulated market, the health unit says.

According to the health unit, the symptoms of xylazine and benzodiazepine toxicity can resemble those linked to opioids, including excessive drowsiness, unconsciousness and slow or absent breathing.

Naloxone will not be effective in treating xylazine or benzodiazepines, but it is still recommended to administer it since these substances are commonly found with opioids.

Xylazine may also cause severe skin lesions, such as ulcers or abscesses, for people who inject drugs.

The health unit says the unregulated drug supply is unpredictable and drug poisonings are increasingly complicated.

DrugsOverdoseNaloxoneKFLA Public HealthbenzodiazepineSide EffectsXylazine
