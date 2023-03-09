Menu

Canada

School bus driver charged after collision with van in Durham Region

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 12:21 pm
The scene of a collision involving a school bus and a construction van in Durham Region on Thursday. View image in full screen
The scene of a collision involving a school bus and a construction van in Durham Region on Thursday. Twitter / @OPP_HSD
A school bus with roughly 35 kids on board heading back from a field trip was involved in a crash with a van in Durham Region Thursday morning and the bus driver has since been charged, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it happened at 9:45 a.m. at Highways 412 and 7.

Schmidt said the bus was exiting from Highway 412 onto Highway 7 when the driver allegedly rolled through a stop sign and struck a construction van that was heading east on Highway 7.

There were roughly 35 kids onboard but no serious injuries were reported in the incident, Schmidt said.

No one had to be taken to hospital.

The school bus driver, a 47-year-old Oshawa man, has been charged with careless driving.

The scene has since been cleared.

