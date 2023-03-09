1 arrested for drug possession after foot pursuit in Cobourg, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

One man faces drug-related charges and two others are being sought following an incident in Cobourg, Ont., on Wednesday night.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 11:10 p.m., officers on patrol in the area of Division and University streets noticed three people approach a parked vehicle with its alarm sounding.

Police say officers approached the individuals but they ran away. One of them was arrested without incident following a short foot pursuit.

Police say the man was found in possession of a prohibited knife and drugs including 0.4 grams of fentanyl, 69.7g of cocaine and eight tablets of buprenorphine hydrochloride. The drugs have an estimated street value of $7,200, police said.

Investigators also determined the man was bound by a court order not to possess any weapons.

Phillip Simpson, 34, of Castleton, Ont., was charged with three counts of possession of Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon and one count of obstructing a peace officer.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Thursday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.