Canada

Transat AT reports Q1 $56.6M loss as revenue more than triples

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2023 9:39 am
Staying healthy while travelling
With spring break around the corner, you’ll want to be prepared for any common health problems that can arise during a trip and put a damper on your fun. Holistic pharmacist and author Sherry Torkos joined us on Global News Morning Edmonton to talk about some of the most common health concerns and how to handle them.
Transat AT Inc. reported a $56.6-million loss in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $114.3 million a year earlier as its revenue more than tripled.

Transat chief executive Annick Guerard says the company is on an upswing and is headed for a return to profitability.

The travel company says the loss amounted to $1.49 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31. compared with a loss of $3.03 per diluted share a year earlier.

Read more: Transat cuts nearly 30% of winter flights as Omicron soars

Revenue in what was the first-quarter of the company’s 2023 financial year totalled $667.5 million, up from $202.4 million a year earlier when the company had to scrub nearly 30 per cent of its scheduled flights as a result of booking cancellations following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

On an adjusted basis, Transat says it lost $1.62 per share in the quarter compared with an adjusted loss of $2.53 per share in its first quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of $2.02 per share and $662.5 million in revenue, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

