Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Credit card debt up 15% in Q4 with younger Canadians feeling pinch: Equifax

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2023 8:04 am
Click to play video: 'Money Matters: Paying off credit card debt faster'
Money Matters: Paying off credit card debt faster
WATCH - Money Matters: Paying off credit card debt faster – Oct 5, 2021
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canadian credit card debt soared in the last three months of 2022 amid rising interest rates and stubbornly high inflation with younger Canadians in particular relying on credit to make ends meet.

Credit monitoring agency Equifax says Canadians’ credit card debt increased by more than 15 per cent from the same period a year earlier and totalled more than $100 billion for the first time.

Read more: Interest rates have soared in 2022. Here’s how much more you’re paying to borrow

In its latest quarterly credit trends report, the agency says overall consumer debt rose in the fourth quarter of 2022, with total debt at $2.37 trillion, up more than six per cent from the same period in 2021.

Equifax says the effects of higher interest rates are yet to be fully felt on homeowners as many have not yet renewed their mortgages, but younger Canadians are feeling the pinch of inflation particularly hard.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Dealing with post-holiday credit card debt'
Dealing with post-holiday credit card debt

Non-mortgage debt levels were up 5.4 per cent in the fourth quarter, but for millennials that debt rose by 8.4 per cent.

Trending Now

Consumers without mortgages saw the greatest jump in missed debt payments in the fourth quarter, and the delinquency rate among those aged 18 to 25 rose almost 31 per cent year over year, compared with a 17 per cent increase across all consumers.

More on Canada
credit card debtEquifaxEquifax Canadacredit card debt CanadaCanada credit card debtEquifax reportcredit card debt news
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers