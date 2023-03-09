SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Canada

Ottawa set to amend Criminal Code terrorism provisions that block Afghanistan aid

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2023 7:37 am
Click to play video: 'Canadians help Afghan women, girls keep learning under Taliban rule'
Canadians help Afghan women, girls keep learning under Taliban rule
WATCH: Canadians help Afghan women, girls keep learning under Taliban rule
The Trudeau government is expected to introduce legislation Thursday to alter terrorism provisions of the Criminal Code that have blocked Canadian humanitarians from working in Afghanistan.

A parliamentary document suggests Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will table a bill amending the Criminal Code and he will hold a news conference at the Ottawa headquarters of the Canadian Red Cross.

Read more: For Afghan women under the Taliban, ‘home is like jail.’ Now, some are speaking out

The amendment involves terrorism provisions that currently use a broad definition of what counts as supporting a terrorist group.

Humanitarian groups say Global Affairs Canada has told them that purchasing goods or hiring locals in Afghanistan would involve paying taxes to the Taliban, which would amount to contributing to a terror group.

Click to play video: 'Women journalists under assault in Afghanistan'
Women journalists under assault in Afghanistan

The Liberals are more than a year behind allies who moved swiftly to alter national laws and issue exemptions after the August 2021 Taliban takeover of Kabul to ensure aid workers could keep working in Afghanistan.

Groups such as World Vision Canada say they’ve held back on launching donation appeals because of the rules, despite Afghanistan being one of the countries for which Canadians are most likely to pledge money.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

