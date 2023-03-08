Roads closed in downtown Peterborough for return of St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Run

A number of road closures will be in place for the 20th St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Run in downtown Peterborough on Sunday afternoon.
The 20th-anniversary event returns after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s parade will feature at least 80 floats and be led by grand marshal Dan O’Toole, longtime TV sports announcer and a Peterborough native.
The City of Peterborough says for staging and procession for both events, the following road closures will begin on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.:
- George Street from Parkhill Road West (south side of intersection) to Brock Street
- Murray Street between Aylmer and Water streets
- McDonnel Street between Aylmer and Water streets
- London Street between Aylmer Street and Water Street
A flag-raising event with the Peterborough Irish Canadian Club will be held at City Hall at 1 p.m. The parade and five-kilometre run will start at 2 p.m., travelling south on George Street at McDonnel Street.
Race day registration and race kit pickup is from noon to 1:15 p.m. at PNC Pub and Grill at 151 Lansdowne St. For more info, visit the event’s website.
A rolling road closure will be in place along George Street from Brock Street to McGill Street during the parade and run. All road closures are expected to be over by 4 p.m.
No parking signs will be posted along George Street in advance of the parade. Spectators are encouraged to park in the following downtown locations:
- King Street Parkade at 202 King St.
- Simcoe Street parking garage at 190 Simcoe St.
- Chambers Lot at 184 Hunter St.
- Reid Lot at 350 Reid St.
- Surface lot at 365 Aylmer St.
- Rehill Lot at 210 Wolfe St.
- Del Crary Lot at 100 George St. N.
- Downie Lot at 336 Downie St.
- Parking in municipal lots and parking garages is free on weekends.
Transit detours
Peterborough Transit says some routes will have detours in place during the road closure period:
- Route 2 Chemong
- Route 4 Weller
- Route 6 Sherbrooke
- Route 7 Lansdowne,
- Community Bus 22 (Blue)
- Community Bus 23 (Red)
Visit peterborough.ca/Transit or call Transit Customer Service at 705-745-0525 for inquiries or details.
