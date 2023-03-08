Roads closed in downtown Peterborough for return of St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Run

Send this page to someone via email

A number of road closures will be in place for the 20th St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Run in downtown Peterborough on Sunday afternoon.

The 20th-anniversary event returns after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s parade will feature at least 80 floats and be led by grand marshal Dan O’Toole, longtime TV sports announcer and a Peterborough native.

The City of Peterborough says for staging and procession for both events, the following road closures will begin on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.:

George Street from Parkhill Road West (south side of intersection) to Brock Street

Murray Street between Aylmer and Water streets

McDonnel Street between Aylmer and Water streets

London Street between Aylmer Street and Water Street

A flag-raising event with the Peterborough Irish Canadian Club will be held at City Hall at 1 p.m. The parade and five-kilometre run will start at 2 p.m., travelling south on George Street at McDonnel Street.

Race day registration and race kit pickup is from noon to 1:15 p.m. at PNC Pub and Grill at 151 Lansdowne St. For more info, visit the event’s website.

A rolling road closure will be in place along George Street from Brock Street to McGill Street during the parade and run. All road closures are expected to be over by 4 p.m.

No parking signs will be posted along George Street in advance of the parade. Spectators are encouraged to park in the following downtown locations:

King Street Parkade at 202 King St.

Simcoe Street parking garage at 190 Simcoe St.

Chambers Lot at 184 Hunter St.

Reid Lot at 350 Reid St.

Surface lot at 365 Aylmer St.

Rehill Lot at 210 Wolfe St.

Del Crary Lot at 100 George St. N.

Downie Lot at 336 Downie St.

Parking in municipal lots and parking garages is free on weekends.

Transit detours

Peterborough Transit says some routes will have detours in place during the road closure period:

Route 2 Chemong

Route 4 Weller

Route 6 Sherbrooke

Route 7 Lansdowne,

Community Bus 22 (Blue)

Community Bus 23 (Red)

Visit peterborough.ca/Transit or call Transit Customer Service at 705-745-0525 for inquiries or details.