Goats Peak Regional Park in West Kelowna reopened after cougar sighting

A regional park in the Central Okanagan has been reopened to the public following a week-long closure due to a reported cougar sighting.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan announced the opening Wednesday morning regarding Goats Peak Regional Park in West Kelowna.

“No recent cougar activity was identified during the latest check through the 63-hectare park by the Conservation Officer Service and the park is allowed to open,” said the regional district.

The park was closed on Tuesday, Feb. 28, “as conservation officers followed up on a recent report of a cougar sighting in the park.”

The RDCO noted that with more than 2,100 hectares in 30 regional parks, including 86 kilometres of designated trails, it’s not unusual to see wildlife, and that visitors are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings.

“Please give any wild animals plenty of room and observe from a distance,” added the RDCO.

It also reminded park users that all dogs must be leashed, and to report any aggressive or threatening wildlife behaviour to the Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline at 1-877-952-7277.