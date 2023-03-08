Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Sask. Polytechnic bans TikTok, University of Saskatchewan maintains current policy

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 2:12 pm
FILE - This photo shows a TikTok app logo in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020. View image in full screen
FILE - This photo shows a TikTok app logo in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020. AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File
As federal and provincial organizations across the country continue to crack down on TikTok being installed on employee devices, Sask. Polytechnic is following suit.

The post-secondary education institution is prohibiting the use of TikTok on all its institution-owned devices, similar to governments across Canada.

Read more: Sask. experts weigh in after government bans TikTok on work devices

“This decision is due to recent announcements by the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan, providing a similar direction for all government work phones while the platform is under investigation by the federal privacy commissioner,” Sask Polytechnic said in a statement.

The University of Saskatchewan, however, has not yet taken the same approach.

“We discourage the use of all social media platforms on USask-owned devices, but do not have policies that prohibit such use at this time,” The University of Saskatchewan said in a statement.

“While we consistently assess a variety of social media platforms, we have not yet determined it necessary to adjust University processes related to USask-owned devices for TikTok at this time.”

The University of Regina has also made the decision not to ban the use of TikTok on its devices.

“In terms of ensuring the security associated with having the TikTok app on University-issued phones, we constantly evaluate the use of technology based upon our understanding of the associated risks,” the U of R said in a statement to Global News.

“While TikTok is not an application supported by the University, we are also not aware of any new and specific information which would suggest an immediate need to re-evaluate this particular app in the context of University policy.”

Click to play video: 'Ban of TikTok app on federal government devices sparks debate on security'
Ban of TikTok app on federal government devices sparks debate on security
Saskatchewan NewsUniversity of SaskatchewanUniversity of ReginaTikTokUSaskSask Polytechtiktok bannedSaskatchewan TikTok
