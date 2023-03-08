Menu

Crime

5 arrested by Manitoba RCMP in Portage la Prairie drug raid

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 11:50 am
Contraband seized by Portage la Prairie RCMP. View image in full screen
Contraband seized by Portage la Prairie RCMP. Manitoba RCMP
Five people have been arrested in connection with a drug raid in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police said they searched a Portage home Sunday night and seized 100 grams of crystal meth and 28 grams of cocaine, as well as cash, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.

Three women, between the ages of 31 and 48, as well as a 52-year-old man, have each been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Read more: Winnipeg cops seize $7 million in cocaine, meth as part of interprovincial drug investigation

A 26-year-old woman has also been charged with the same offence, plus one count of failing to comply.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.

