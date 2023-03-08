5 arrested by Manitoba RCMP in Portage la Prairie drug raid

Send this page to someone via email

Five people have been arrested in connection with a drug raid in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police said they searched a Portage home Sunday night and seized 100 grams of crystal meth and 28 grams of cocaine, as well as cash, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.

Three women, between the ages of 31 and 48, as well as a 52-year-old man, have each been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A 26-year-old woman has also been charged with the same offence, plus one count of failing to comply.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement