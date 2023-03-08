South Frontenac council approves 2023 budget

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of South Frontenac Township, Ont., will be faced with a 2.62 per cent tax increase this year after council approved the 2023 budget.

The approved budget of $37.4 million will mean a $43.91 increase on this year’s tax bill.

“In a year where we are seeing high inflation and cost pressures in every aspect of our operations, we believe we have found the right balance that taxpayers wanted of a reasonable increase to ensure we can maintain services and continue to invest in our community to grow,” Mayor Ron Vandewal said.

According to the township, 78 per cent of residents who responded to a survey about the budget last fall indicated they’d prefer a reasonable increase in property taxes to maintain or enhance services.

Budget highlights include $8.37 million for road projects in 2023, with major road projects including sections of Sunbury Road, Alton Road and North Shore Road; funds allocated for updating gravel roads; and culvert replacements at Wilmer Road and Opinicon Road.

There will also be $575,000 allocated to purchase a new tanker for South Frontenac Fire and Rescue, $120,000 to resurface Glendower courts and $124,000 for new playground equipment in Harrowsmith and Inverary.

The budget also calls for $120,000 toward preliminary plans for the design of Highway 38 between Kingston and Murton roads.

“The township is in a very strong financial position and we are focused on the priorities that matter most to our residents,” Vandewal said. “This budget will allow us to continue to grow to be a progressive rural leader.”

