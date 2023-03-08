$1B resort featuring ‘Vegas-style casino,’ hotel to open in west Toronto this summer

Send this page to someone via email

A $1 billion resort featuring a “modern Vegas-style casino” is set to open adjacent to Woodbine Racetrack in west Toronto this summer.

Great Canadian Entertainment issued a statement Wednesday announcing that the facility will be known as the “Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto.”

Located in the area of Highway 401 and Highway 427, the resort will have a 400-room hotel, dining options, and a live entertainment venue with 5,000 seats.

The company’s website says the casino will have more than 4,800 slot machines and over 145 table games.

“This project has been several years in the making, and we are thrilled that we are close to bringing it to life,” Great Canadian Entertainment CEO Matthew Anfinson said.

Anfinson said more details about the facility’s features and a specific opening date will be released in the coming weeks.

Casino Woodbine continues to operate without interruption until the new facility opens later this near, the statement noted.

Great Canadian Entertainment is a gaming and hospitality company that has facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.