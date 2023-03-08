Menu

Crime

Police recover stolen truck with significant damage in Guelph, Ont.

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 11:15 am
Guelph police say a transport truck has significant damage after it was found Tuesday. Both door handles and locks are damaged, along with the steering column and dashboard. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a transport truck has significant damage after it was found Tuesday. Both door handles and locks are damaged, along with the steering column and dashboard. Guelph police
Guelph police say they’ve recovered a transport truck after it was stolen from Halton Region on the weekend.

Investigators said they received a call from a man Tuesday who told them he found his 2015 Volvo truck near Southgate Drive and Cowan Place.

Read more: Guelph police recover one stolen vehicle, look for another reported stolen

They said an employee from a business nearby suspected the truck was stolen and called the phone number on the side door.

Trending Now

Authorities said there was significant damage to both door handles and locks, plus the steering column and dashboard.

Read more: Charges laid after pair of stolen vehicles were recovered by Guelph police

Story continues below advertisement

If anyone has more information you’re asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Guelph NewsGuelph PoliceStolen VehicleGuelph crimeGuelph Stolen Vehiclevehicle recovered2015 Volvo transport truck
