Police recover stolen truck with significant damage in Guelph, Ont.

Guelph police say they’ve recovered a transport truck after it was stolen from Halton Region on the weekend.
Investigators said they received a call from a man Tuesday who told them he found his 2015 Volvo truck near Southgate Drive and Cowan Place.
They said an employee from a business nearby suspected the truck was stolen and called the phone number on the side door.
Authorities said there was significant damage to both door handles and locks, plus the steering column and dashboard.
If anyone has more information you’re asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
