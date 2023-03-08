Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec rolls out more relief measures over auto insurance board fallout

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 10:14 am
Click to play video: 'SAAQ implements solutions to try to solve ongoing problems'
SAAQ implements solutions to try to solve ongoing problems
After days of lineups and confusion, the province's automobile insurance board (SAAQ) has put mitigating measures in place to try to easy the chaos for customers and staff. But on the ground, it seems there is little relief. As Global's Gloria Henriquez reports, some are blaming the SAAQ's management for ignoring red flags.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Quebec government rolled out a fresh wave of measures to deal with the ongoing crisis at the province’s automobile insurance board Wednesday.

Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault cut her Europe trip short earlier this week as problems continue to plague the Société de l’Assurance Automobile du Québec (SAAQ).

“Quebecers should not be penalized by the current situation,” she said in a statement issued early Wednesday.

Read more: Quebec’s transport minister cuts Europe trip short as crisis rocks SAAQ

The latest plan comes as customers face long lines and lengthy wait times for services at SAAQ outlets after an online overhaul didn’t go as planned.

The SAAQ underwent a digital transformation earlier this winter, but the new online platform — which was supposed to be fully up and running by Feb. 20 — is still not fully functional.

Story continues below advertisement

Among the new mitigation efforts includes extending the validity of drivers’ licences set to expire between March 9 and June 1. This means licence holders will have 90 additional days from their birthdate to make the payment.

Trending Now

The plan also affects vehicle registration certificates issued between March 9 and April 8. Those registrations will now be valid for 60 days, instead of 10. The government says this will give drivers who buy a car from a dealership more time to register their vehicle.

The last measure is extending the validity of international drivers’ licences until Aug. 29 so newcomers don’t have to apply for a Quebec-based licence right away.

Read more: Clients claim no changes in spite of SAAQ relief measures

The latest steps come after the province hired 150 additional workers and prolonged operating hours at some SAAQ service outlets to help alleviate long lines. But clients told Global News this week those efforts have done little to resolve the ongoing issues.

The board’s new digital platform was supposed to allow customers to carry out most transactions online. Since its launch on Feb. 20, about 103,000 Quebecers have successfully used it among the 335,000 customers served.

The SAAQ has said it could take until the end of April for services to be fully restored.

Story continues below advertisement

with files from The Canadian Press

Quebec DriversQuebec automobile insurance boardQuebec drivers licenseQuebec Auto Insurance BoardQuebec vehicle registrationSAAQ ProblemsSAAQ relief measuresQuebec SAAQSAAQ measures
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers