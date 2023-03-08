Arsonists strike commercial building in Kirkland twice in one week

Send this page to someone via email

A commercial building in Kirkland was set on fire earlier early Wednesday for the second time in the same week.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a blaze near Highway 40 and Edmond Street on the West Island.

According to police, there were indications that a molotov cocktail had been thrown through the window of the business.

No injuries were reported, and no suspects have been identified.

The same building was the target of a similar attack just three days earlier.

According to police spokesperson Jeanne Dourin, similar incidents have recently been reported in the areas of Ville Saint-Laurent and the West Island. Arson investigators will be looking to see if one or more of these events may be linked.

Eclipse officers have joined the arson squad in the investigation. The eclipse section of the force works primarily to combat violent crime in Montreal, and also provides support to other police units.