Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Arsonists strike commercial building in Kirkland twice in one week

By Travis Todd & Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 8:37 am
Click to play video: 'Arsonists hit same West Island property twice in one week'
Arsonists hit same West Island property twice in one week
A commercial building in Kirkland was set on fire earlier early Wednesday for the second time in the same week. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the details.
A commercial building in Kirkland was set on fire earlier early Wednesday for the second time in the same week.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a blaze near Highway 40 and Edmond Street on the West Island.

According to police, there were indications that a molotov cocktail had been thrown through the window of the business.

No injuries were reported, and no suspects have been identified.

Trending Now

The same building was the target of a similar attack just three days earlier.

According to police spokesperson Jeanne Dourin, similar incidents have recently been reported in the areas of Ville Saint-Laurent and the West Island. Arson investigators will be looking to see if one or more of these events may be linked.

Eclipse officers have joined the arson squad in the investigation. The eclipse section of the force works primarily to combat violent crime in Montreal, and also provides support to other police units.

