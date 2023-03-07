Menu

Canada

Regina police charge 2 men in connection with stolen vehicle, dangerous driving

By Kabilan Moulitharan Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 8:14 pm
The Regina Police Service arrested two men Monday afternoon following a dangerous driving incident with a stolen vehicle.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said officers spotted a vehicle Monday around 3:40 p.m. driving in what was described as an “erratic manner,” running red lights and speeding through stop signs.

Read more: Saskatoon police arrest 3 women in dangerous driving incident with stolen vehicle

According to investigators, the vehicle had been reported stolen on March 2.

Police said they saw another man get into the vehicle to replace the original driver and continue to drive dangerously.

Investigators used a spike belt in an attempt to slow down the vehicle, the statement read.

The vehicle was then found abandoned in a parking lot in the 2900 block of Gordon Road, however, investigators said four people were taken into custody.

Read more: Regina men face dangerous driving charges after morning incident: police

The two drivers, 33-year-old Daniel Joseph Moar and 27-year-old Terren Brady Kennedy-Gladue, have been charged with dangerous driving and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Both suspects made an appearance at Provincial Court on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon police issue fewer speeding tickets in 2022'
Saskatoon police issue fewer speeding tickets in 2022
CrimeSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsRegina PoliceRegina Police ServiceDangerous DrivingRegina CrimeRegina dangerous driving
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

