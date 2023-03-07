Menu

Share

Crime

Man charged for multiple break-ins in northwest Calgary

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted March 7, 2023 7:03 pm
A Calgary Police Service badge is seen on a police officer in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
A Calgary Police Service badge is seen on a police officer in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
A Calgary man has been charged in relation to a series of break-ins in northwest Calgary.

Police said the break-ins happened in the communities of Edgemont and Varsity between September 2022 and January 2023.

According to a Tuesday news release, the suspect targeted residences while the victims were away. He used various tools to gain access to the homes and disable the alarm systems.

Arrests for pair of 2022 Calgary shootings point to organized crime

Police said the suspect stole clothes, jewelry and various other “high-value” items. The items have mostly been returned, officers said.

The Calgary Police Service said the following areas were targeted:

  • Sept. 20, 2022 – the 200 block of Varsity Estates Grove N.W.
  • Sept. 20, 2022 – the 1200 block of Varsity Estates Drive N.W.
  • Sometime between Dec. 25, 2022, and Jan. 1, 2023 – the 0 to 100 block of Edgevalley Way N.W.
  • Jan. 5, 2023 – the 0 to 100 block of Edelweiss Drive N.W.
  • Jan. 5, 2023 – the 0 to 100 block of Edforth Road N.W.

Calgary man faces police, bylaw charges following hate-motivated library protest

Brent Roman Kuzma, 37, was charged with:

  • three counts of break and enter and commitment of an offence
  • one count of possession of stolen property
  • one count of possession of break and enter instruments

Kuzma is scheduled to appear in court on March 13.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCPSCalgary robberiesCalgary break-in's
