Suspect sought after man sprayed with pepper spray-like substance in Toronto

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a man was sprayed in the face with a pepper spray-like substance in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police said on Feb. 28 at around 10 p.m., officers were called to Coxwell subway station.

Officers said two men who were not known to each other were travelling eastbound on the Bloor-Danforth line between Donlands and Greenwood stations.

According to police, without provocation, one man allegedly sprayed the other in the face with an unknown, pepper spray-like substance.

Officers said each time the victim stepped away, he was allegedly sprayed again.

Police are now searching for a man between 35 and 45 years old, standing six feet tall, with a medium build.

Officers said he has short, brown hair and a greying goatee. He was seen wearing a black North Face jacket with a white logo on the left breast, left sleeve and middle back.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a man was sprated with a pepper-spray like substance in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

According to police he was also wearing black pants, black gloves and tan footwear.

Officers said the suspect is wanted for three counts of administering a noxious substance.

“If located, do not approach, call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.