B.C. RCMP on lookout for Interior man facing 32 charges

Police in B.C.’s Interior are on the lookout for a wanted man.

On Tuesday, Creston RCMP said they are looking for Chad Meszarosi, 38, who is wanted for 32 different charges.

According to police, Meszarosi is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault, firearms offences, uttering threats, driving while prohibited, escape from lawful custody, possessing weapons for a dangerous purpose, mischief, forcible confinement, break and enter, theft and breach of release order.

“The arrest of Chad Meszarosi is a top priority for the Creston detachment,” said Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk. “The public would be well-served to have Meszarosi back in police custody.”

“We are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating Meszarosi. If he is spotted, or his whereabouts are known, please contact the Creston RCMP immediately.”

Meszarosi is described as a stocky, five-foot-nine-inch Caucasian male who weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair.

Police say he was last seen in the Central Kootenays, though he’s known to travel throughout B.C.’s Interior.

If he’s spotted, police say do not approach him and call 911.

