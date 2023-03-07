Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. RCMP on lookout for Interior man facing 32 charges

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 4:22 pm
Chad Meszarosi. View image in full screen
Chad Meszarosi. B.C. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in B.C.’s Interior are on the lookout for a wanted man.

On Tuesday, Creston RCMP said they are looking for Chad Meszarosi, 38, who is wanted for 32 different charges.

According to police, Meszarosi is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault, firearms offences, uttering threats, driving while prohibited, escape from lawful custody, possessing weapons for a dangerous purpose, mischief, forcible confinement, break and enter, theft and breach of release order.

Read more: RCMP in Okanagan seeking ‘violent’ missing parolee

“The arrest of Chad Meszarosi is a top priority for the Creston detachment,” said Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk. “The public would be well-served to have Meszarosi back in police custody.”

“We are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating Meszarosi. If he is spotted, or his whereabouts are known, please contact the Creston RCMP immediately.”

Story continues below advertisement

Meszarosi is described as a stocky, five-foot-nine-inch Caucasian male who weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Man wanted by B.C. police rescued off Oregon'
Man wanted by B.C. police rescued off Oregon

Police say he was last seen in the Central Kootenays, though he’s known to travel throughout B.C.’s Interior.

If he’s spotted, police say do not approach him and call 911.

Meszarosi was last spotted in the Central Kootenays. Meszarosi is known to travel throughout the Interior of BC.

If he is observed do not approach but call 911 immediately or the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

Click to play video: '‘Wolfpack’ drug trafficking group member turns himself in to police'
‘Wolfpack’ drug trafficking group member turns himself in to police
CrimeAssaultBC Interiorsouthern interiorAggravated AssaultWanted ManKootenaysCrestonBC wanted manCreston RCMPescape from lawful custody
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers