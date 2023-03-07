Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia to invest $59 million for new medical school at Cape Breton University

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2023 3:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Medical school ‘finally’ coming to Cape Breton by fall 2025: premier'
Medical school ‘finally’ coming to Cape Breton by fall 2025: premier
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston addressed a packed room in Cape Breton Friday for the annual State of The Province Address. Much of Houston’s comments were focused on health-care. His address also included an announcement about how the province will help train and keep more doctors in Nova Scotia. Callum Smith reports. – Jan 27, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says his government will invest $58.9 million to develop a new medical school at Cape Breton University by fall 2025.

The medical school will be the second in the province and is expected to graduate 30 doctors a year, in collaboration with Dalhousie University’s faculty of medicine.

Read more: ‘Timing is right’: Cape Breton University campaigns to open medical campus

The premier said in a statement the best way to make sure rural Nova Scotians have access to health care is by training students who come from rural communities.

Trending Now

He says the new school will focus on training Nova Scotians who are eager to practise medicine in rural parts of the province.

The government says $49 million will go toward a medical sciences building, $6.2 million to a new collaborative-care clinic at the Nova Scotia Community College Marconi campus, in Sydney, N.S., and $3.7 million to expand the university’s health and counselling centre.

Story continues below advertisement

The premier made the announcement at the university’s student centre, just outside Sydney.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2023.

Dalhousie UniversityCape Breton UniversityPremier Tim Houstonmedical schoolrural Nova ScotiaCBUNS medical school
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers