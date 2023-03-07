Simcoe County man named head coach of Canada’s men’s Special Olympics basketball team

James Richardson, 72, is no stranger to coaching, having worked with South Simcoe Special Olympics for the last 35 years, but this summer, he is taking his skills international at the world games in Germany.

Richardson found out late last year he was selected for the honour of being the head coach of Canada’s men’s basketball team headed to the Special Olympics in Berlin this summer, and he could not be happier.

“I’m so excited to work with these athletes and the other coaches and the admission staff and to represent our great country when we go to Berlin and show the rest of the world how great Canada is at Special Olympics basketball,” Richardson said.

The Special Olympics World Games are happening from June 17 to 25.

Richarson doesn’t just coach basketball and baseball for South Simcoe Special Olympics.

James Richardson, 72, working with the South Simcoe Special Olympics basketball team.

The 72-year-old from Essa Township has been playing basketball his whole life, saying he has coached Special Olympics basketball in South Simcoe for the last 15 years and baseball for the previous 35 years.

“I’ve helped to represent Ontario at the Canada Games in Vancouver in 2014 and the Canada Games in Nova Scotia in 2018 with the baseball team from Ontario,” he said.

“That’s great being a local coach and representing Ontario, but to actually be a coach representing Canada was a tremendous honour and thrill for me.”

When asked about what he liked the most about working with athletes with physical and intellectual disabilities, Richardson said it was great working with people who have so much love for the game.

“To be able to work with people who are intellectually disabled and the eagerness that they showed to learn to play the sports and the fun they have playing the sports,” he said.

“The athletes just love it, and they so much appreciate playing the game and learning about it, and I’m happy to teach it to be a part of our community.”

Richardson has already started working with the men’s team and said they still have a few more practices to prepare for the summer games.

“So 89 athletes from across Canada, along with 48 coaches and admissions staff, are going to Germany in June, and we’re all excited to do our best for Canada and to proudly wear the maple leaf on our chest.”