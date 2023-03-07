Menu

Crime

Former Winnipeg junior high teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 5:33 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
A former Winnipeg junior high school teacher has been charged with sexual assault and luring after police allege he spent months grooming a student.

The Winnipeg police child abuse unit began investigating in October after teenaged girl Acadia Junior High School came forward with allegations.

Police say the teen told investigators a teacher at her school worked to forge an inappropriate relationship with her over several months between 2021 and 2022.

They allege the teacher used social media to carry on sexual communication with the student.

On one occasion investigators say the teacher tried to kiss the teen while they were both at Killarney Avenue school.

They say the student pulled away and ran and was not physically injured.

Jan Marcopined Laya, 32, of Winnipeg was arrested Saturday.

Marcopined has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, luring, and making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16 years of age.

The accused is described as a former teacher in a Tuesday media release from police.

A spokesperson for the Pembina Trails School Division said Marcopined was “was acting as a substitute teacher at the time the Division was notified of the criminal investigation and interim measures were implemented at that time.”

“The Division treats these allegations seriously,” the spokesperson said in an email to Global News.

“Care and concern for students and staff remains our focus.

“Support personnel, the clinical team and the school team will be available at the school as needed.”

Marcopined has been released on a release order with conditions including having no contact with children under the age of 18.

Police say anyone who would like to speak to an investigator can call the child abuse unit at 204-986-3296.

Support resources include WPS victim services at 204-986-6350 and the Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631.

–With files from Kevin Hirschfield

 

