33-year-old man charged after elderly man stabbed, robbed in Markham: police

A 33-year-old man from Niagara Falls has been charged in connection with a stabbing and robbery in Markham, police said.

York Regional Police said on Feb. 24, at around 5 p.m., officers were called to the Laird Drive and Marydale Avenue area after receiving a report of a robbery.

Officers said an elderly victim had been stabbed and robbed while walking home from a nearby bank.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“He remains in hospital but is expected to survive,” officers sad in a news release.

According to police, a suspect was identified, and “several” search warrants were executed.

Police said 33-year-old Brandon Omardeen from Niagara Falls was arrested on Monday.

He has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disguise with intent.

Officers said Omardeen is scheduled to appear in court in Newmarket on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.