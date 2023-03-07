Menu

Traffic

Child one of 2 people taken to hospital after crash outside Fanshawe College

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 12:09 pm
Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday March, 7, 2023, following reports of a two-vehicle collision on Oxford Street and Fanshawe College Boulevard. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday March, 7, 2023, following reports of a two-vehicle collision on Oxford Street and Fanshawe College Boulevard. Mike Stubbs / 980 CFPL
Two people were sent to hospital Tuesday morning following a crash just outside Fanshawe College in London, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 8 a.m. following reports of a two-vehicle collision on Oxford Street and Fanshawe College Boulevard.

Kevin Culbertson, district chief with the London Fire Department, said a child was among the two people treated at the scene and transferred to hospital with unknown injuries.

“There was a child taken to Victoria hospital by ambulance with injuries I’m not certain of but not severe,” he said. “The collision was not as bad as it could’ve been, especially since we also had another accident going on the other end of the street.”

According to Culbertson, another collision was reported at the same time on the other end of Oxford Street, at Guildwood Boulevard, also resulting in a child being taken to hospital with unknown injuries. However, he stressed that “no severe injuries were reported in either accident.”

The cause of both collisions is still unknown.

Culbertson added that as the weather starts to turn warmer with the bright sunshine making a comeback, drivers should still remain vigilant.

“We’re all cautious when the weather is bad and we’re all being careful and giving space for our vehicles. But when the weather’s nice, we seem to forget those rules and we shouldn’t,” he said.

