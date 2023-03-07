London, Ont. man faces slew of charges after break-and-enter investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man is facing several charges in connection with a break-and-enter investigation, police say.

On Monday at 1:30 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle pull out of a parking lot onto Main Street without any headlights. When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, the driver reportedly fled from police.

Police say the officer returned to the parking lot where the vehicle was first seen and found damaged windows at two businesses in the area.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage, and a suspect was seen getting out of the vehicle and damaging two doors and windows in the plaza. The suspect entered one of the businesses, and items were reportedly stolen from inside.

At 2:20 a.m., police say the suspect vehicle and driver were found on Laurel Court. Investigators say both the vehicle and licence plates were previously reported stolen to police.

A 24-year-old London, Ont., man has been charged with the following offences:

two counts of break and enter

failing to comply with a release order

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

theft of a motor vehicle

failing to stop for police

mischief under $5,000

The man is expected to appear in court on Thursday.