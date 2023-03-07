Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. man faces slew of charges after break-and-enter investigation

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 10:17 am
File photo of police lights. View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Stelsone via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A London, Ont., man is facing several charges in connection with a break-and-enter investigation, police say.

On Monday at 1:30 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle pull out of a parking lot onto Main Street without any headlights. When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, the driver reportedly fled from police.

Read more: St. Marys woman arrested for impaired driving, assaults London, Ont. police officer

Police say the officer returned to the parking lot where the vehicle was first seen and found damaged windows at two businesses in the area.

Trending Now

Investigators obtained surveillance footage, and a suspect was seen getting out of the vehicle and damaging two doors and windows in the plaza. The suspect entered one of the businesses, and items were reportedly stolen from inside.

Story continues below advertisement

At 2:20 a.m., police say the suspect vehicle and driver were found on Laurel Court. Investigators say both the vehicle and licence plates were previously reported stolen to police.

A 24-year-old London, Ont., man has been charged with the following offences:

  • two counts of break and enter
  • failing to comply with a release order
  • possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • theft of a motor vehicle
  • failing to stop for police
  • mischief under $5,000

The man is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

TheftLondon OntarioLdnontBreak And EnterArrestChargesLondon Police ServiceMain Streetfled from policeLaurel Court
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers