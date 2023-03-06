Menu

Crime

St. Marys woman arrested for impaired driving, assaults London, Ont. police officer

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 12:25 pm
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of a London police vehicle. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
A St. Marys, Ont., woman is facing multiple charges after an alleged impaired driver assaulted a London police officer over the weekend.

According to police, a woman was driving in the southbound lane of Wellington Road Saturday around 10 p.m., when she was struck by another vehicle. Both drivers involved in the crash pulled into a parking lot in the area and contacted police.

Officers say that one of the drivers was believed to be impaired by alcohol and was arrested.

While at the LPS Headquarters Detention Centre, the suspect reportedly assaulted an officer.

The officer did not sustain any physical injuries, police say.

A 32-year-old woman was been charged with impaired driving and assaulting a peace officer.

The accused is expected to appear in London court on April 18.

Click to play video: 'Driver arrested for impaired driving along Highway 407, officers find near-empty Crown Royal bottle'
Driver arrested for impaired driving along Highway 407, officers find near-empty Crown Royal bottle
AssaultImpaired DrivingLondon OntarioLdnontLondon Police ServiceImpaired DriverSt Mary'sWellington Roadpeace officer
