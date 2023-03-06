St. Marys woman arrested for impaired driving, assaults London, Ont. police officer

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A St. Marys, Ont., woman is facing multiple charges after an alleged impaired driver assaulted a London police officer over the weekend.

According to police, a woman was driving in the southbound lane of Wellington Road Saturday around 10 p.m., when she was struck by another vehicle. Both drivers involved in the crash pulled into a parking lot in the area and contacted police.

Officers say that one of the drivers was believed to be impaired by alcohol and was arrested.

While at the LPS Headquarters Detention Centre, the suspect reportedly assaulted an officer.

The officer did not sustain any physical injuries, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

A 32-year-old woman was been charged with impaired driving and assaulting a peace officer.

The accused is expected to appear in London court on April 18.