Police investigate apartment unit fire in downtown Cobourg

No injuries were reported following a fire at an apartment building in downtown Cobourg, Ont., on Monday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to an active fire in an apartment unit on King Street East.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, the building was evacuated and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by police and the Cobourg Fire Department.

“Residents will continue to see increased police presence on King Street until further notice,” police said.

Around noon Tuesday, police said the scene was cleared.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage of the area of King Street East and Division Street is asked to contact police at 905-372-6821 ext. 2202 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online at stopcrimehere.ca.