Suspect arrested after Vaughan car posted online stolen, other stolen cars found: police

York Regional Police say they have charged a man accused of stealing a vehicle from a person who had posted it for sale online.

Investigators said that in December 2022, officers were called for a report of a vehicle theft in Vaughan.

The caller said he had posted his car for sale online and a man came to look at the vehicle and drove away with it, police said.

Officers found the vehicle and after their investigation allege that the suspect was responsible for other similar incidents, police said.

They allege the suspect would drive off in the victims’ cars during a meeting to discuss a purchase.

In late February, police said they charged 20-year-old Andrei Topor Gosman, from Richmond Hill.

Gosman is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, robbery with a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of opioids.

Investigators also say officers found three stolen, re-vinned cars — a grey 2021 Mercedes, a grey 2021 Porsche and a grey 2021 Audi.

“Re-vinning” is the process of removing the original vehicle identification number, or VIN, and replacing it with a forged number.

“This investigation is ongoing and the accused was believed to be working with a second suspect who remains outstanding,” police said.

“Investigators believe these individuals may be responsible for other similar vehicle thefts throughout the Greater Toronto Area and anyone with information is urged to come forward.”