Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect arrested after Vaughan car posted online stolen, other stolen cars found: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 10:56 am
A York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

York Regional Police say they have charged a man accused of stealing a vehicle from a person who had posted it for sale online.

Investigators said that in December 2022, officers were called for a report of a vehicle theft in Vaughan.

The caller said he had posted his car for sale online and a man came to look at the vehicle and drove away with it, police said.

Officers found the vehicle and after their investigation allege that the suspect was responsible for other similar incidents, police said.

They allege the suspect would drive off in the victims’ cars during a meeting to discuss a purchase.

Trending Now

Read more: Ontario police recover 214 stolen cars, dismantle 3 crime organizations

Story continues below advertisement

In late February, police said they charged 20-year-old Andrei Topor Gosman, from Richmond Hill.

Gosman is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, robbery with a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of opioids.

Investigators also say officers found three stolen, re-vinned cars — a grey 2021 Mercedes, a grey 2021 Porsche and a grey 2021 Audi.

“Re-vinning” is the process of removing the original vehicle identification number, or VIN, and replacing it with a forged number.

“This investigation is ongoing and the accused was believed to be working with a second suspect who remains outstanding,” police said.

“Investigators believe these individuals may be responsible for other similar vehicle thefts throughout the Greater Toronto Area and anyone with information is urged to come forward.”

York Regional PoliceVaughanRichmond HillStolen Vehiclescar theftstolen carsontario stolen carsontario car theftsVaughan stolen cars
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers