B.C. introduces legislation to protect those whose intimate images have been shared without consent

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government introduced the Intimate Images Protection Act Monday, aimed at protecting those who have intimate images of themselves shared without their consent.

In a release, the government said this legislation will not only protect those who have their images shared but will also improve access to justice for survivors of sexualized violence.

“Having your intimate images shared without your permission is a betrayal that can have devastating impacts,” Niki Sharma, B.C.’s Attorney General said in a release.

“Victims are often too ashamed to come forward and those who do are met with limited, complex and expensive legal options. We are building a path to justice for people to regain control of their private images and hold perpetrators to account.”

Story continues below advertisement

In 2020, Statistics Canada said there was a reported 80 per cent increase in incidents reported to police of non-consensual sharing of intimate images across the country compared to the previous five years.

However, records have shown that sharing of intimate images without consent is under-reported to the police due to embarrassment and a presumption that there’s no meaningful way to achieve compensation.

Between 2014 and 2020, 48 per cent of youth victims of non-consensual distribution of intimate images were victimized by an intimate partner or a friend, according to StatCan. For more than 36 per cent of youth victims, the accused was a casual acquaintance.

2:35 Canada logs more than 70 sextortion complaints every week

“For some young people, the embarrassment and ridicule that can come with the distribution of personal, intimate images can be all-encompassing,” said Carol Todd, whose teenage daughter Amanda died by suicide 10 years ago due to cyberbullying and online sexual exploitation.

Story continues below advertisement

“I hope this legislation helps young people connect to the supports they need to take back control of their lives and from taking action against crimes, such as sexual exploitation, for such a long time.”

The proposed legislation introduced by the province covers intimate images, near-nude images, videos, livestreams and digitally altered images, including videos known as deep fakes.

If the legislation passes, it will create a fast-track process for getting a legal decision that an intimate image was shared or recorded without consent and will be able to order people to stop sharing the material, or threatening to share it.

“It will provide recourse for minors to pursue legal action to stop the distribution of their private images and will also offer a clearer, legal avenue for lawsuits to seek monetary damages for harms suffered,” the province outlined in a release. “The legislation streamlines the process for getting images taken off the internet.”

Last week, Global News learned Surrey RCMP is investigating whether sextortion may have played a role in the tragic suicide of 14-year-old Robin Janjua, described as a bright young hockey star from Surrey.

Story continues below advertisement

Nick Sandor, executive director of Men’s Therapy Centre, said young men and boys are finding themselves victimized by this type of violence.

“But I want people to know there are supports available to help you deal with the mental-health impacts and exercise your legal options if you chose to do so,” he said in a release.