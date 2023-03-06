Menu

Canada

Expanded public transit in Cambridge, Ont. could begin on Labour Day

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 4:13 pm
The main entrance to Grand River Transit's Charles Street Transit Terminal in Kitchener. View image in full screen
The main entrance to Grand River Transit's Charles Street Transit Terminal in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Long-awaited improvements to public transit in Cambridge, Ont., are expected to arrive this fall if a proposed plan is approved by Waterloo Regional Council.

Waterloo Region first proposed making adjustments while also increasing service to various routes in an effort to increase ridership and revenue in Cambridge in 2019 but it was pushed back due to the pandemic and then due to a lack of drivers in 2022., according to a report headed to council’s Planning and Works Committee on Wednesday.

Read more: Waterloo Region budget approved, property taxes to rise 8.5%

If approved, the plan will see service expansion in the Galt and Preston area beginning on Labour Day.

According to the report, the new plan would “would better connect neighbourhoods to major destinations such as shopping centres, schools and employment areas.”

Read more: Waterloo Region currently looking to shape future of garbage collection

It also indicates that the new routes will generate time savings of by up to 20 minutes along some routes which would connect people to shopping malls and terminals.

Staff from the region would project that the changes could see boardings grow by eight per cent on weekdays and by between 40 per cent and 93 per cent over the weekend.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsGrand River TransitWaterloo regional councilGRTCambridge transitGrand River Transit Cambridge
