Expanded public transit in Cambridge, Ont. could begin on Labour Day

Long-awaited improvements to public transit in Cambridge, Ont., are expected to arrive this fall if a proposed plan is approved by Waterloo Regional Council.

Waterloo Region first proposed making adjustments while also increasing service to various routes in an effort to increase ridership and revenue in Cambridge in 2019 but it was pushed back due to the pandemic and then due to a lack of drivers in 2022., according to a report headed to council’s Planning and Works Committee on Wednesday.

If approved, the plan will see service expansion in the Galt and Preston area beginning on Labour Day.

According to the report, the new plan would “would better connect neighbourhoods to major destinations such as shopping centres, schools and employment areas.”

It also indicates that the new routes will generate time savings of by up to 20 minutes along some routes which would connect people to shopping malls and terminals.

Staff from the region would project that the changes could see boardings grow by eight per cent on weekdays and by between 40 per cent and 93 per cent over the weekend.