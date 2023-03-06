Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police seek suspect in bank card fraud; make arrest for online shopping scam

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 3:49 pm
Peterborough police are looking for a fraud suspect after a bag was stolen from Beavermead Park in October 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are looking for a fraud suspect after a bag was stolen from Beavermead Park in October 2022. Peterborough Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for a suspect as part of an ongoing theft and fraud investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, in the fall of 2022, officers launched an investigation after receiving an online report that a bag containing bank cards had been stolen on Oct. 1 while the complainant was camping at Beavermead Park in the city.

Read more: Man collected deposits for snow removal but work never completed, Durham police allege

Police say since then a bank card has been used and $2,300 was lost.

On Monday, police released an image of a suspect in their investigation. The man, riding a white mountain bike, is described as wearing a black hoodie, grey pants, a black face mask and black footwear. He wore a black bandana with a white paisley pattern on his head.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca

Fraud arrest

In late January, an online report from a business was submitted over a return purchase with a customer who had purchased and paid online for a large TV.

Trending Now

Police say the customer claimed they had received a damaged TV and had agreed to exchange the item. A courier would pick up the broken TV.

The customer then decided they would prefer a refund and one was issued.

However, the business reported that when it received the courier delivery, it was not the original item that had been sold.

The police investigation led to a search warrant at the customer’s residence, where they located and seized the original TV sold.

Story continues below advertisement

A 47-year-old Toronto man was arrested and charged with fraud under $5,000. He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 28.

Click to play video: 'Fraud Prevention Month kicks off amid record-high number of incidents'
Fraud Prevention Month kicks off amid record-high number of incidents
TheftFraudPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeCredit Card FraudBeavermead Parkpeterborough fraud
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers