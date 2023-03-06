Peterborough police seek suspect in bank card fraud; make arrest for online shopping scam

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for a suspect as part of an ongoing theft and fraud investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, in the fall of 2022, officers launched an investigation after receiving an online report that a bag containing bank cards had been stolen on Oct. 1 while the complainant was camping at Beavermead Park in the city.

Police say since then a bank card has been used and $2,300 was lost.

On Monday, police released an image of a suspect in their investigation. The man, riding a white mountain bike, is described as wearing a black hoodie, grey pants, a black face mask and black footwear. He wore a black bandana with a white paisley pattern on his head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca

Fraud arrest

In late January, an online report from a business was submitted over a return purchase with a customer who had purchased and paid online for a large TV.

Police say the customer claimed they had received a damaged TV and had agreed to exchange the item. A courier would pick up the broken TV.

The customer then decided they would prefer a refund and one was issued.

However, the business reported that when it received the courier delivery, it was not the original item that had been sold.

The police investigation led to a search warrant at the customer’s residence, where they located and seized the original TV sold.

A 47-year-old Toronto man was arrested and charged with fraud under $5,000. He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 28.