Canada

Police search for missing 13-year-old London, Ont. girl with possible Toronto ties

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 2:00 pm
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of a London police vehicle. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Minah Khatter was reported missing Monday morning and was last seen in the 1600 block of Hastings Drive around 9 a.m., police say.

She is described as approximately five feet four inches tall and 100 pounds, with shoulder-length dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, a navy blue ‘Nike’ hoody, black jogging pants, black ‘Nike’ running shoes and a black backpack.

Minah Khattar, 13, of London. View image in full screen
Minah Khattar, 13, of London. via London Police Service

Police say unconfirmed information was received indicating that Minah may be headed to the Toronto area.

Family and police are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information in relation to the missing person’s whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.

