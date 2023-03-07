Manitoba budget coming Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government is vowing more spending and more moves to help people with the cost of living in a pre-election budget Tuesday.

The new budget is expected to be tabled between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Finance Minister Cliff Cullen has said a stronger economy and increased transfer payments from the federal government offer an opportunity to spend more this time around.

It’s also the governing Tory’s last last fiscal plan before Manitobans go to the polls in a provincial election this fall.

On Monday Cullen said public consultations have shown Manitobans want more investment in health and education.

The government has been issuing cheques in recent months to families and individuals to help them deal with inflation, and Cullen says the budget offers a chance to help people in ways other than cheques.

The annual fiscal plan is also expected to include tax cuts the result of a committee announced last year that has been examining Manitoba’s competitiveness with other provinces.

The opposition parties have accused the Tories of trying to win back voters with money after several years of tight fiscal restraint and two years of low polling numbers.

The Opposition New Democrats, who have been leading in opinion polls for two years, said any budget commitment to improve health care should not be trusted.

Tory support dropped sharply during the pandemic and at one point, dozens of intensive care patients were flown to other provinces because of a bed shortage.

Manitoba’s provincial election scheduled for Oct. 3.

— with files from Global’s Amy-Ellen Prentice