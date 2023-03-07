Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Manitoba budget coming Tuesday

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2023 6:00 am
Finance Minister Cliff Cullen is promising more spending and more moves to help people with the cost of living in a pre-election budget set for Tuesday. View image in full screen
Finance Minister Cliff Cullen is promising more spending and more moves to help people with the cost of living in a pre-election budget set for Tuesday. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government is vowing more spending and more moves to help people with the cost of living in a pre-election budget Tuesday.

The new budget is expected to be tabled between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Read more: More spending, affordability measures coming in pre-election Manitoba budget

Finance Minister Cliff Cullen has said a stronger economy and increased transfer payments from the federal government offer an opportunity to spend more this time around.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg seniors weigh-in on upcoming 2023 provincial budget'
Winnipeg seniors weigh-in on upcoming 2023 provincial budget

It’s also the governing Tory’s last last fiscal plan before Manitobans go to the polls in a provincial election this fall.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday Cullen said public consultations have shown Manitobans want more investment in health and education.

Trending Now

Read more: Manitoba pumps $3.6M from budget 2023 into downtown Winnipeg safety

The government has been issuing cheques in recent months to families and individuals to help them deal with inflation, and Cullen says the budget offers a chance to help people in ways other than cheques.

The annual fiscal plan is also expected to include tax cuts the result of a committee announced last year that has been examining Manitoba’s competitiveness with other provinces.

Click to play video: 'University students weigh-in on expectations for Manitoba’s budget'
University students weigh-in on expectations for Manitoba’s budget

The opposition parties have accused the Tories of trying to win back voters with money after several years of tight fiscal restraint and two years of low polling numbers.

Story continues below advertisement

The Opposition New Democrats, who have been leading in opinion polls for two years, said any budget commitment to improve health care should not be trusted.

Read more: Manitoba party leaders talk priorities with legislature back in session

Tory support dropped sharply during the pandemic and at one point, dozens of intensive care patients were flown to other provinces because of a bed shortage.

Manitoba’s provincial election scheduled for Oct. 3.

— with files from Global’s Amy-Ellen Prentice

ManitobawinnipegEconomyBudgetProvincial BudgetBudget 2023Manitoba Budget 2023
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers