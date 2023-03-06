Guelph police attended several crashes during weekend storm

Send this page to someone via email

The aftermath of the weekend winter storm has resulted in a number of motor vehicle collisions in Guelph.

The Guelph Police Service is reporting that 17 crashes occurred after the storm first struck Friday night.

They say two of them involved snowplows that were in the process of clearing the streets Saturday morning.

One happened just after 8 a.m. at Edinburgh Road South and Municipal Street, where a snowplow struck and sheared off a hydro pole.

Investigators say that affected traffic for several hours as crews replaced the pole.

The other took place 30 minutes later on Victoria Road North and Grange Road, where a snowplow struck a gas meter at a commercial plaza.

They say access to the plaza was restricted for more than two hours while the broken meter was being repaired.

No one was hurt in either of the two incidents, and overall, only two collisions resulted in minor injuries.