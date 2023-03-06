Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Guelph police attended several crashes during weekend storm

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 6, 2023 11:11 am
New Guelph Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
New Guelph Police Service cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The aftermath of the weekend winter storm has resulted in a number of motor vehicle collisions in Guelph.

The Guelph Police Service is reporting that 17 crashes occurred after the storm first struck Friday night.

They say two of them involved snowplows that were in the process of clearing the streets Saturday morning.

One happened just after 8 a.m. at Edinburgh Road South and Municipal Street, where a snowplow struck and sheared off a hydro pole.

Trending Now

Investigators say that affected traffic for several hours as crews replaced the pole.

Read more: Waterloo man escapes serious injury after vehicle loses its roof in collision with snowplow

The other took place 30 minutes later on Victoria Road North and Grange Road, where a snowplow struck a gas meter at a commercial plaza.

Story continues below advertisement

They say access to the plaza was restricted for more than two hours while the broken meter was being repaired.

No one was hurt in either of the two incidents, and overall, only two collisions resulted in minor injuries.

 

Guelph NewsWinter StormCollisionsGuelph Police ServicecrashesSnowplowsGuelph roads
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers