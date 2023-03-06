$10 a day child care arrives in April for Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan announced that $10 a day child care will be available in the province come April 1.

“The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to investing in affordable, inclusive and high-quality child care that provides children with a positive start in life while also giving parents the flexibility and choice to build both a family and career,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan said.

The province says parents who have children under the age of six who attend regulated child care full-time will pay $217.50 a month.

It added that families will be saving an average of $395 to $573 per month compared to current fees.

“Today is a major achievement for families in Saskatchewan,” said Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

“By working together, Canada and Saskatchewan have achieved our shared goal of affordable child care three years ahead of schedule. We are continuing to focus on achieving other important targets through the Canada-wide system, such as space creation and support to early childhood educators, to ensure that every family has access to high-quality, affordable, flexible and inclusive child care.”

This agreement comes with almost $1.1 billion in federal funding over five years for regulated early learning and child-care programs and services.

As of the end of 2022, there are 19,790 total regulated child-care spaces across 144 communities in Saskatchewan.

The province will also be offering funding for free training and education to bring in more early childhood educators, up to $5 per hour wage enhancements, and grants for regulated facilities.