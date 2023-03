Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man was found unconscious on a sidewalk in north Etobicoke on Sunday night.

Police said the man was found just before 11 p.m. near Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road. Investigators said it appeared that he was a victim of a suspected assault.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries by paramedics, police said.

There is no word on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

