Nisga’a Nation Hoobiyee back for 2023 at Vancouver’s PNE Forum

Another big cultural festival, the Nisga’a Nation’s new year celebrations named Hoobiyee, has made a comeback after two years of pandemic cancellations.

First Nations from across B.C. are in Vancouver at the PNE Forum for the two-day celebration.

“It’s a tradition brought back to life not once but twice in the last thirty years,” said Sayt Dakhl (Beverly Azak), a Nisga’a Knowledge Keeper.

A Nisga’a soup containing fish was prepared on Thursday to serve more than a thousand people.

“They say when you are eating, you are ingesting the knowledge. You’re ingesting it and it’s feeding you,” Dakhl said.

COVID-19 put a pause on this celebration of the new year and the new season of harvest. It had been banned until the 1990s.

And so, after two years following the pandemic, the Nisga’a people were hungry not just for food but for a deeper connection.

“When Hobiyee happens, or any feasting happens, it’s really important for our families to come together, share food and share stories,” Dakhl said.

Dakhl said her ancestors watched the sun, the moon and the stars closely, and for this celebration — the moon takes centre stage to predict the coming season.

“We know that when it’s tilted up a bit, it’s going to capture whatever goes into it. That means it’s going to be abundant,” she said.

The theme of this weekend’s event is ‘restoring our roots.’

After illness and death hit their communities hard during the pandemic – the Nisga’a people knew that bringing back culture and tradition had to be a priority, according to a representative.

“It’s not just the celebration itself, it’s creating unity and showing us together that we are one family. Our doors are open… wide open, to welcome people to our house,” said Niis Miou (Travis Angus), Nisga’a Ts’amiks Vancouver Society Board Chair.

The event saw lots of dancing and food on Saturday as organizers said it was healing for everyone.

Around 12,000 people attended the festival over the two days, organizers said.

