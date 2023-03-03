Planning process launched for popular Coldstream, B.C. beach

Send this page to someone via email

It’s arguably one of the North Okanagan’s most iconic spots.

Now, the District of Coldstream is creating a new plan for the Kalamalka Beach area, hoping to make improvements.

Those upgrades could include changes to parking and accessibility, according to Mayor Ruth Hoyte.

“I personally would like to see access to the beach for those in wheelchairs or [who] have other mobility issues,” Hoyte said.

There are a few businesses in the area but mainly the beach stands alone, separated from the neighbourhood and parking by a road and railroad tracks.

Public consultations, done last year, found, among other things, people want to see improved parking and traffic flow; more amenities like food trucks or restaurants; and more enforcement to prevent issues like public intoxication.

“This [planning] process will be taking all the information and desires and wants from the survey and seeing how it can all be put together,” said Hoyte.

Although the mayor acknowledged the railroad creates some limitations as to how the area can be developed.

Bike shop, Sun Country Cycle, is betting that the neighbourhood has a bright future.

The business recently moved its store to within a couple of blocks of the beach.

Manager Todd Byle has clear ideas of how he would like to see the area develop.

“I think the most important thing would be making the beach a more inviting place. Right now it is surrounded by fences so you feel like you are kind of in a caged-in closure,” said Byle.

Byle suggests a farmers market or food carts should also be added.

Meanwhile, the municipality is also in the process of exploring options for how to repair or replace the beach’s pier, which is deteriorating.

Hoyte said council is leaning towards replacing the pier rather than repairing it, but the new design might be different than the current structure

“It might not be built of the same materials. We do want to ensure that it will stand the test of time….Council will be looking at all options before we actually make a decision,” Hoyte said.

Lots of factors for local leaders to consider as they start to make a plan for the popular area’s future.