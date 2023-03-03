Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Goldfish dumped into B.C. waterways putting native fish at risk: Researcher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2023 6:37 pm
A heron is shown with a goldfish in its beak in Burnaby Lake in Burnaby, B.C., in this handout image. A researcher says pet owners dumping their unwanted goldfish into British Columbia’s waterways is putting native fish populations at risk. View image in full screen
A heron is shown with a goldfish in its beak in Burnaby Lake in Burnaby, B.C., in this handout image. A researcher says pet owners dumping their unwanted goldfish into British Columbia’s waterways is putting native fish populations at risk. Canadian Press handout / Matthew Syvenky
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A researcher says pet owners who dump their unwanted goldfish into British Columbia’s waterways are putting native fish populations at risk.

Brian Heise, an associate professor in the department of natural resource sciences at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, says thousands of large, invasive goldfish — some as big as footballs — have multiplied in bodies of water around the province.

Read more: Angler reels in massive 67-pound goldfish named ‘The Carrot’

He says female goldfish can release 50,000 eggs at a time, three times a summer, they compete with native species for food and space, and carry diseases that can spread to other fish, including the salmon population.

Over the last decade, Heise says goldfish populations have spread from the Vancouver area to lakes in the northern and Interior parts of the province.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Invasive fish found in Lethbridge ponds'
Invasive fish found in Lethbridge ponds

He says the province needs to continue funding an expensive practice called electrofishing, where an electric current is passed through the water to stun the fish, allowing them to be scooped out.

Trending Now

The researcher also says work needs to be done at pet stores so customers can return unwanted animals instead of dumping them.

Click to play video: 'Goldfish pose threat to Yellow Lake ecosystem near Penticton'
Goldfish pose threat to Yellow Lake ecosystem near Penticton
EnvironmentKamloopsBC Interiorsouthern interiorInvasive SpeciesgoldfishThompson Rivers UniversityInvasive goldfishgoldfish populationsLower Mainlad
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers