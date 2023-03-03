Montreal Canadiens make separate deals with Kings, Sharks for defencemen Allard, Sund

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal Canadiens acquired the rights to two defencemen ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline, making separate deals with the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks on Friday.

Montreal received defenceman Frédéric Allard from L.A. for forward Nate Schnarr.

The Habs then acquired defenceman Tony Sund, who is currently playing in Sweden, and a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft, from the Sharks in a three-team trade that also involved the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Montreal is also retaining 50 per cent of forward Nick Bonino’s salary in the trade that saw him move to Pittsburgh.

Sund is a 27-year-old defenceman has a goal and eight assists in 40 SHL games this season.

Allard, 25, scored two goals and added five assists in 35 games with the American Hockey League’s Ontario Reign this season.

The native of Saint-Sauveur, Que., was selected by the Nashville Predators in the third round, 78th overall, of the 2016 draft.

Schnarr, 24, has three goals and four assists in 27 games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket this season.

He was drafted in the third round, 75th overall, by the Arizona Coyotes.