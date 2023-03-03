Canucks trade B.C. forward to New Jersey for 2024 draft pick

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Canucks dealt forward Curtis Lazar to the New Jersey Devils for a fourth-round pick at the 2024 draft on Friday.

The deal, announced ahead of the league’s noon PT trade deadline, sees the 28-year-old head to a contender as a depth option.

Lazar, 28, had three goals and two assists in 45 games with the Canucks in 2022-23.

Selected by the Senators with the 17th overall pick in 2013, Lazar has registered 38 goals and 95 points in 449 regular-season games with Ottawa, Calgary, Buffalo, Boston and Vancouver.

He’s added a goal and an assist in 24 playoff appearances.

The Canucks signed the unrestricted free agent from Salmon Arm, B.C., to a three-year contract with an average annual value of US $1 million in July.

He played three seasons in the WHL with the Edmonton Oil Kings before cracking the Senators’ roster for the 2014-15 season.

Last season, with Boston, he had 8 goals and 8 assists for 16 points in 70 games — his second most since his second NHL season in 2015-16, when he had 6 goals and 14 assists for 20 points in 76 games with Ottawa.

“(Lazar) brought a lot of great energy and a positive attitude to the rink every day,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a release. “We wish him the best of luck in New Jersey.”