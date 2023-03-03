Menu

Sports

Canucks trade B.C. forward to New Jersey for 2024 draft pick

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2023 2:21 pm
The Vancouver Canucks dealt forward Curtis Lazar to the New Jersey Devils for a fourth-round pick at the 2024 draft on Friday.

The deal, announced ahead of the league’s noon PT trade deadline, sees the 28-year-old head to a contender as a depth option.

Lazar, 28, had three goals and two assists in 45 games with the Canucks in 2022-23.

Selected by the Senators with the 17th overall pick in 2013, Lazar has registered 38 goals and 95 points in 449 regular-season games with Ottawa, Calgary, Buffalo, Boston and Vancouver.

He’s added a goal and an assist in 24 playoff appearances.

The Canucks signed the unrestricted free agent from Salmon Arm, B.C., to a three-year contract with an average annual value of US $1 million in July.

He played three seasons in the WHL with the Edmonton Oil Kings before cracking the Senators’ roster for the 2014-15 season.

Last season, with Boston, he had 8 goals and 8 assists for 16 points in 70 games — his second most since his second NHL season in 2015-16, when he had 6 goals and 14 assists for 20 points in 76 games with Ottawa.

“(Lazar) brought a lot of great energy and a positive attitude to the rink every day,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a release. “We wish him the best of luck in New Jersey.”

© 2023 The Canadian Press

