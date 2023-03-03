Million-dollar lawsuit filed after woman killed at Saskatoon nightclub

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a 23-year-old woman killed at a nightclub have submitted a lawsuit against the owners of the Crazy Cactus, the accused and the man who posted a video of the death on social media.

Hodan Hashi was pronounced dead after an altercation at Lit Nightclub, located above the Crazy Cactus, on Nov. 5, 2022. Her family filed the claim at the Saskatoon Court of King’s Bench on Feb. 3.

The plaintiffs, including Hashi’s mother, father and siblings, are demanding an amount in excess of $1 million from 22-year-old Paige Theriault-Fisher, CYFJ Holdings Inc., Cactus Restaurant and Lounge and Lit Nightclub. The allegations in the claim have not been proven in court.

Theriault-Fisher is charged with manslaughter in Hashi’s death. The charge was brought down in court from second-degree murder.

The statement of claim alleges that during the altercation, Theriault-Fisher forced Hashi to the ground and repeatedly struck her with her fists or a glass object.

The family stated in their claim that their mental distress, nervous shock and psychological harm were reasonably foreseeable by the accused.

They are also filing for $100,000 from Kalep Cote-Senger, who recorded the assault and death of Hashi and uploaded the video to social media.

The claims are intended to cover the costs of medical and funeral expenses, grief counselling, past and future loss of earnings, and further out-of-pocket expenses proven at trial.