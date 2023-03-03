Menu

National

Crime

London, Ont. police arrest second suspect in shooting investigation, third still at large

By Marshall Healey Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 1:11 pm
Picture of police cruiser baring the words "London Police." View image in full screen
London Police Cruiser. File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL
London, Ont. police say a second suspect in a southeast shooting that took place Wednesday morning has been arrested, with a third suspect still at large.

Police say a 30-year-old Brandon Kyle Ford was arrested in Dorchester Thursday evening. He was expected to appear in court Friday.

Read more: London, Ont. man facing charges in southeast shooting, 2 suspects still at large

Ford is facing the following charges:

  • Discharge firearm with intent to wound
  • Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate
  • Pointing a firearm
  • Use/handle/storing a firearm carelessly
  • Use/handle/storing ammunition carelessly
  • Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm while prohibited
  • Two counts of failure to comply with a release order
  • Breach of probation

The apprehension of Ford follows the initial arrest of a 29-year-old man in the investigation that began Wednesday morning shortly before 5 a.m. when police received reports of gunshots in the area of Meadowgate Boulevard and Commissioners Road East.

Read more: Niagara police charge 3, seek another following shooting and kidnapping in Wainfleet

As for the third suspect, police describe him as a man in his 40s with a medium build and bald or shaved head who was last seen wearing a black sweater.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.

