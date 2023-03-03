London, Ont. police arrest second suspect in shooting investigation, third still at large

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont. police say a second suspect in a southeast shooting that took place Wednesday morning has been arrested, with a third suspect still at large.

Police say a 30-year-old Brandon Kyle Ford was arrested in Dorchester Thursday evening. He was expected to appear in court Friday.

Ford is facing the following charges:

Discharge firearm with intent to wound

Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate

Pointing a firearm

Use/handle/storing a firearm carelessly

Use/handle/storing ammunition carelessly

Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

Two counts of failure to comply with a release order

Breach of probation

The apprehension of Ford follows the initial arrest of a 29-year-old man in the investigation that began Wednesday morning shortly before 5 a.m. when police received reports of gunshots in the area of Meadowgate Boulevard and Commissioners Road East.

Story continues below advertisement

As for the third suspect, police describe him as a man in his 40s with a medium build and bald or shaved head who was last seen wearing a black sweater.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.