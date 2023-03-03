Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Man dies from brain-eating amoeba infection, possibly from tap water nasal rinse

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 3:01 pm
A computer illustration of Naegleria fowleri. View image in full screen
FILE - A computer illustration of Naegleria fowleri. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Florida man is dead after he was infected with a brain-eating amoeba that may have been contracted from rinsing his sinuses with tap water, health officials claim.

The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County confirmed the deceased patient, who has not been named publicly, was infected with Naegleria fowleri, a microscopic, single-cell living amoeba.

Officials are continuing to investigate the case.

Read more: Suspect admits to packing explosive in checked luggage at Penn. airport: FBI

In a news release from Tuesday, health officials said the rare deadly infection can only occur when water contaminated with the amoeba enters the body through the nose. It is not possible to become infected by drinking tap water.

Naegleria fowleri earned its nickname as the “brain-eating amoeba” for its ability to cause a usually fatal brain infection called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).

Story continues below advertisement

The amoeba can be found in soil and freshwater around the world.

Trending Now

Most infections occur during the summer months, as the amoeba thrives in warm environments. Most contract the infection when they go swimming or when they put their heads under fresh water, like in lakes and rivers.

Click to play video: 'Health minster on funding and priorities for B.C. health care'
Health minster on funding and priorities for B.C. health care

Those infected with the amoeba experience headaches, fever, nausea, disorientation, stiff neck, vomiting and other more extreme symptoms including hallucination and coma. Symptoms generally begin to appear one to seven days after exposure.

Read more: Man survives 31 days in Amazon by eating worms, fighting off animal attacks

The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County warned residents never to put tap water into their noses. Any water used in a nasal rinse should always be sterilized — either by purchasing certified sterile water, or boiling water for at least one minute and cooling it.

Story continues below advertisement

Contracting Naegleria fowleri is rare. In Canada, there were 179 reported cases of Naegleria fowleri in humans between 1996 and 2003.

The Canadian government estimates the mortality rate is greater the 95 per cent, and most people die within seven to 10 days of contracting the infection.

FloridaFlorida manBrain Eating AmoebaNaegleria fowleribrain eating amoeba FloridaBrain-eating amoeba deathBrain-eating amoeba death FloridaBrain-eating amoeba infectionBrain-eating amoeba nasal rinseBrain-eating amoeba tap waterBrain-eating amoeba tap water rinseNaegleria fowleri infection
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers