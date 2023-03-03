SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Legault says no foreign meddling in Quebec election, amid China allegations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2023 11:51 am
Quebec Premier François Legault says there was no foreign meddling during last October’s provincial election.

Legault’s comments are in reaction to media reports — citing unnamed security sources and leaked intelligence — alleging China interfered in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

The Quebec premier told reporters Thursday he has had no indication there was foreign interference in the fall provincial campaign, which brought his party to power with a second consecutive majority mandate.

Read more: Was there foreign interference in the 2021 election? What a new report says

Legault, however, did not say where he got that information or whether his government had carried out any checks.

The Globe and Mail newspaper, citing classified CSIS records, recently reported that China worked to help ensure a Liberal minority victory in the 2021 general election as well as defeat Conservative politicians considered unfriendly to Beijing.

The federal Conservatives, Bloc Québécois and NDP want a public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference in Canada’s democratic system — despite assurances by the country’s security agencies that China’s meddling attempts did not affect electoral integrity.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

