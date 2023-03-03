Hamilton Catholic school board postpones science and engineering fair due to winter storm

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton’s Catholic public school board says it will not be hosting its 40th annual science and engineering fair this weekend due to a forecast calling for heavy snow in the city.

Organizers say the event, hosted by the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board at Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary, has been tentatively rescheduled for April 1.

As of Friday morning, Hamilton was under a winter storm warning with between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow expected by Saturday.

Due to the winter storm forecasted for Hamilton and surrounding areas, the HWCDSB System Science and Engineering Fair, scheduled for March 4, 2023, has been CANCELLED. The fair has been rescheduled for April 1, 2023. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/aqeeara2Cc — HWCDSB (@HWCDSB) March 3, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Established four decades ago as an opportunity for students to apply their knowledge and skills in science, the event boasts participation from close to 200 students from 25 Catholic elementary schools with 117 exhibits.

Science projects can be undertaken in one of six categories: biotechnology, Earth and environmental science, engineering, life sciences, mathematics and computer science, and physical science.

The best move on to the Bay Area Science and Engineering Fair (BASEF) at the end of the month.