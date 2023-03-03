Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Hamilton Catholic school board postpones science and engineering fair due to winter storm

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 12:03 pm
A public viewing at Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School during the 2022 HWCDSB science and engineering fair March 4th. View image in full screen
A public viewing at Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School during the 2022 HWCDSB science and engineering fair March 4th. HWCDSB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hamilton’s Catholic public school board says it will not be hosting its 40th annual science and engineering fair this weekend due to a forecast calling for heavy snow in the city.

Organizers say the event, hosted by the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board at Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary, has been tentatively rescheduled for April 1.

As of Friday morning, Hamilton was under a winter storm warning with between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow expected by Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Established four decades ago as an opportunity for students to apply their knowledge and skills in science, the event boasts participation from close to 200 students from 25 Catholic elementary schools with 117 exhibits.

Trending Now

Read more: Winter storm could bring between 10 to 20 cm of snow to Hamilton, Niagara Region by Saturday

Science projects can be undertaken in one of six categories: biotechnology, Earth and environmental science, engineering, life sciences, mathematics and computer science, and physical science.

The best move on to the Bay Area Science and Engineering Fair (BASEF) at the end of the month.

Click to play video: 'What the decision to close Nordstrom means for Vancouver'
What the decision to close Nordstrom means for Vancouver
HamiltonHamilton newsHamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School BoardHWCDSBBay Area Science and Engineering FairBishop Ryan Catholic Secondarycatholic board science fairhamilton science fairsystem science and engineering fair
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers