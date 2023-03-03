Hamilton Catholic school board postpones science and engineering fair due to winter storm

Hamilton’s Catholic public school board says it will not be hosting its 40th annual science and engineering fair this weekend due to a forecast calling for heavy snow in the city.
Organizers say the event, hosted by the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board at Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary, has been tentatively rescheduled for April 1.
As of Friday morning, Hamilton was under a winter storm warning with between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow expected by Saturday.
Established four decades ago as an opportunity for students to apply their knowledge and skills in science, the event boasts participation from close to 200 students from 25 Catholic elementary schools with 117 exhibits.
Science projects can be undertaken in one of six categories: biotechnology, Earth and environmental science, engineering, life sciences, mathematics and computer science, and physical science.
The best move on to the Bay Area Science and Engineering Fair (BASEF) at the end of the month.
