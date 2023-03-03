Winter weather warning issued for Barrie, Midland, and Orillia areas

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Environment Canada has upgraded its weather watch to a winter storm warning, with significant snowfall expected Friday night in parts of Simcoe County in southern Ontario.

The national weather agency said Friday that a winter weather warning is in effect for Barrie, Midland, Orillia, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Lagoon City, and Washago.

Environment Canada predicts close to 15 centimetres of snow will fall between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

At times, the weather agency said the region could see snowfall rates up to two centimetres an hour.

Read more: What to expect in southern Ontario with another winter storm set to move in

It predicts significantly reduced visibility due to heavy and blowing snow due to strong winds.

Story continues below advertisement

4:30 Staying prepared for winter weather emergencies: tips from paramedics

The storm system is the result of a Texas low that is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to a large swath of southern Ontario.

The weather agency said the rapidly accumulating snowfall will create hazardous travel conditions.

It is warning people to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Environment Canada said visibility might be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.