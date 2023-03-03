Menu

Weather

Winter weather warning issued for Barrie, Midland, and Orillia areas

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 8:41 am
Barrie Ont., winter storm 2023. View image in full screen
Barrie Ont., winter storm 2023. Global News Barrie
Environment Canada has upgraded its weather watch to a winter storm warning, with significant snowfall expected Friday night in parts of Simcoe County in southern Ontario.

The national weather agency said Friday that a winter weather warning is in effect for Barrie, Midland, Orillia, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Lagoon City, and Washago.

Environment Canada predicts close to 15 centimetres of snow will fall between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

At times, the weather agency said the region could see snowfall rates up to two centimetres an hour.

Read more: What to expect in southern Ontario with another winter storm set to move in

It predicts significantly reduced visibility due to heavy and blowing snow due to strong winds.

Staying prepared for winter weather emergencies: tips from paramedics

The storm system is the result of a Texas low that is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to a large swath of southern Ontario.

The weather agency said the rapidly accumulating snowfall will create hazardous travel conditions.

Read more: Winter storm warning issued for London, Ont. as heavy snow expected Friday

It is warning people to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Environment Canada said visibility might be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Global News Morning Forecast: March 3
WeatherWinter Stormwinter storm warningBarrie weatherOrillia WeatherMidland weatherCollingwood weatherHillsdale weatherSimcoe County weatherColdwater weatherOrr Lake weatherLagoon City WeatherWashago Weahter
