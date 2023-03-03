Menu

Crime

17-year-old boy charged following high school stabbing in Georgetown

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2023 7:51 am
Police cruisers are seen outside of Georgetown District High School on Thursday. View image in full screen
Police cruisers are seen outside of Georgetown District High School on Thursday. Global News
HALTON HILLS, Ont. — One student is in hospital and another is in police custody following a stabbing at Georgetown District High School in Halton Hills, Ont.

Halton Regional Police were called to the school Thursday for reports of an assault in a classroom.

One student was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

Read more: Male youth sought after student critially injured in ‘targeted’ Georgetown assault

Police say the suspect ran from the area following the attack, prompting local schools to go into lockdown for a short time as police investigated.

A 17-year-old boy from Georgetown has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Police say they believe this was a targeted attack, and ask that anyone with information to please contact them.

StabbingHalton Regional PoliceHalton RegionGeorgetownSchool Stabbinggeorgetown district high schoolGeorgetown school stabbingHalton Hill
© 2023 The Canadian Press

