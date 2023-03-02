Menu

Politics

Manitoba to ban TikTok app on government-issued devices over security concerns

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2023 10:38 pm
Manitoba to ban TikTok app on government-issued devices over security concerns
Manitoba has joined other provinces in the move to ban the use of the TikTok social media app on government-owned devices.
Manitoba has joined other provinces in the move to ban the use of the TikTok social media app on government-owned devices.

The province says the ban will take effect on March 6.

James Teitsma, who is the consumer protection and government services minister, says after a careful review the province has determined the level of security and privacy risk with the use of TikTok on mobile devices is unacceptable.

The move was initially implemented by the federal government and has been followed by Saskatchewan, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Alberta, Quebec and British Columbia.

READ MORE: Canadian companies should consider TikTok ban following government step: experts

Provincial and federal privacy watchdogs recently announced an investigation into whether TikTok complies with Canadian privacy legislation.

The mobile app collects data from mobile devices, making them susceptible to surveillance but Manitoba says there is no evidence that the app has compromised Manitoba government information.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

